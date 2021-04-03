Office Coach: When riding out a management shake-up, look up the ladder

Then consider the situation of your direct reports, the level of anxiety they're showing and approaches you might take to ease their concerns. And, while it's not your direct responsibility, consider whether you can help with those in the affected departments.

Finally, think longer term about your goals, and whether this offers you an opportunity for advancement. If so, make a plan to explore the opportunities that may be available.

The outer game

Your VP's workload will have increased a lot with this change. She is going to appreciate someone who is willing to help, and who is able to solve most of their own problems with minimum involvement. So even though you may need to ask for her support, be sure that you have thought through some good solutions. If you see things that need attention, let her know _ along with a recommendation for action and offer to follow through, even if they are not part of your regular role.

Be a positive voice about the change (if you think it was a terrible decision, at least stay quiet rather than bashing it publicly). The more reinforcement you can offer, the more able others will be to accept it, and the more quickly your company will be able to move forward. This will also set a great example for your team and help them settle down if they're disturbed by the changes.