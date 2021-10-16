Office Coach: When 'just being yourself' doesn't come naturally

Q: I hate it when people tell me to "just be yourself" when I'm uncomfortable. I'm just not sure what that means because I feel like I'm someone different in different parts of my life. How do I figure out who my authentic self is?

-- Mari, 31, project manager

A: This is a deep question that is worth the effort it'll take you to think through.

First it'll help to get your nerves out of the way. There are surely times when you feel more at ease than at others. Use this as your baseline.

What are you doing at these times? Think about who you're with (or if you're by yourself), the activity you're doing, and where you are.

Notice your emotions in these moments. How would you describe the positive feelings you have?

Finally, how does feeling at ease show up in your body?

Conversely, what are your emotional and physical manifestations of tension or anxiety? Emotionally, you may be feeling any of a host of emotions. Physically, you may clench your jaw or limit your breathing.

By mirroring your good feelings and paying attention to your emotional and physical responses to stress, you can help open the door to just being yourself.