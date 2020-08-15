Office Coach: When it’s time to test job-market waters again

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

QUESTION: I’ve spent the past few years working in jobs outside my field because of the recession. Now that the job market is picking up, I’m trying to find the right way to explain the retail, volunteer work, etc., that I’ve done to send a good message. What do you suggest?

ANSWER: Identify the themes that run through your career — including recent years — so that you can tell a compelling story.

Sit down, close your eyes, and reflect on your career path so far. If you’re feeling regret or anxiety, set those feelings aside and focus on accepting the path you’ve been on. Go easy on yourself, recognizing that you’ve done what you needed to in order to get by in circumstances that you didn’t create.

Now think deeply about your values as a person and a professional. Regardless of whether you’ve been working in your field or in other roles, these will carry through. For example, if one of your values relates to understanding your customer’s needs, identify ways in which this has shown up across your career.