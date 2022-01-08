Office Coach: What to do when you feel invisible at work

Q: Sometimes I feel invisible -- I'll say things and no one reacts, then someone else says the same thing and people respond. I don't know if it's me or them; what should I be doing differently?

A: Many factors could be at play here, and it's worth some environmental scanning and self-assessment to figure out.

Start with a broad perspective, looking at the culture of your organization. What type of temperament receives the most rewards? If you're quiet and reflective in an extroverted group, this type of outcome will be common. And it won't be malicious -- it's an outcome of styles. On the other hand, if your company is very political and employees are given to stepping on each other to get ahead, trampling people in the way you describe could be a tactic. Realistically, what do you think is behind the behavior you're observing?

Also consider if it occurs across environments. The more broadly it happens, the more likely there's some behavior on your part that's getting in your way. The focus of most of today's column is on self-development; it'll likely serve you well, regardless of culture or environment.