Office Coach: What to do when team doesn't take to your leadership

Q: I was hired to lead a team that had been a self-directed work group. The people are all experienced professionals, but there were issues with providing a consistent experience for our clients. They're not taking well to my leadership _ what can I do to get them on board?

A: Honor their experience and contributions, while also setting clear expectations.

The inner game

Set yourself up for success by setting a clear vision for the team. Can you articulate what you hoped to achieve when you took the position? How about what your boss wanted when you were hired?

Get specific about the performance of the self-directed team. It's important to understand the weaknesses, which motivated your firm to hire you. For each aspect that was an issue, consider solutions. Then give thought to reasons your team members may resist these solutions.

Understand the team's strengths, too. If you can continue to give responsibility in areas that were previously successful, you may reduce resistance to other changes.