Office Coach: What to do when boss hogs all the credit

Now turn your attention to more self-driven success strategies. Make a list of people you've worked well with, then stay connected with them and find ways to help each other. Also notice the people who are most influential and map out connections you may be able to make with them. In the average organization, there are many ways to get linked in with people if you think creatively. For example, there may be employee interest groups you could join -- volunteering is a great way to showcase your talents, energy and organizational commitment. Likewise, taking advantage of internal training courses not only provides new skills, it can build bridges with people you might not otherwise meet.

Take this approach even more broadly, getting involved in professional organizations. As you take your expertise beyond the organization, you build your profile internally, as well.

With both your boss and others, be clear about your hopes and personal vision. If there is help you hope they will provide, be willing to take the risk of asking for it.

You may not get what you're looking for on the first ask, but just the act of asking is an act of power.

Finally, do for others what you'd like done for you. Don't let the poor management you're experiencing become contagious. This is a real risk, and that would be the ultimate fail. Mentor others, be a strong leader for any direct reports you have, and build a reputation as a person with a talent for leadership. In the end, taking a strategic high road will help you achieve your goals.

Liz Reyer is a credentialed coach with more than 20 years of business experience. Her company, Reyer Coaching & Consulting, offers services for organizations of all sizes. Submit questions or comments about this column at www.deliverchange.com/coachscorner or email her at liz@deliverchange.com.

