Office Coach: Turning negative at work? Here's how to fend it off

Q: I've been working with a co-worker who I've seen as pretty negative and who brings out the worst in me. But lately, I've been thinking that maybe I'm the negative one.

How can I get a clear view on myself and change my behavior, if needed?

-- Andre, 50, creative director

A: Reframing the issue to ask yourself if you're actually the problem is a huge step forward!

Keep this thought process going to work through your next steps, starting with a deep look in your inner and outer mirrors.

First, test the idea that you are the one with the issue. If it has dawned on you that you've experienced this pattern before or if it's occurring in multiple aspects of your life, you may well be right.

Dig more deeply into the pattern, noticing any triggers.

Maybe it shows up only if you're under a certain level of stress, for example, having too many things to get done at once.

Underlying personality type differences can be an unrecognized source of stress. Maybe people who are unusually dominant or unusually passive get under your skin.