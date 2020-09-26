Office Coach: To pick the right path, it’s time for a gut check

Then take a deep and realistic look at your qualifications. You may have the urge to go out on your own; if so, you’ll be more successful if you can combine your business idea with experiences that equip you to develop a business plan, find investors, build a team, and successfully deliver your product or service. If your self-assessment gives you pause, identify your key weaknesses and either focus on them to learn the needed skills, or bring on a partner with complementary skills.

This isn’t just time for navel gazing. Get feedback from others on the types of opportunities that you’re finding so that you have a broader view on what each might be like. Ask bold questions about people’s satisfaction and the culture of organizations.

There’s a practical aspect, too. What can you afford to do? Do you need a steady paycheck to support a family or do you have the option to start from scratch? How long can you sustain that, and what’s your safety net? This taps hard into emotions; you might experience some judgment from others if you don’t choose the “safe” path.

Now, the fun part: picture yourself in each role. Write the story of what your life would be like, draw pictures of how it might feel, pretend you’re watching a movie of someone in your situation. Get outside your head, and let the emotional aspect take over. What messages come through, and what do you intuitively know about where the best fit will be? If one option makes you really happy, but you see many barriers, think about the feasibility of overcoming the challenges. After all, the right path isn’t necessarily the easiest one, but it’ll bring the greatest long-term enrichment to your life.

Liz Reyer is a credentialed coach with more than 20 years of business experience. Her company, Reyer Coaching & Consulting, offers services for organizations of all sizes. Submit questions or comments about this column at www.deliverchange.com/coachscorner or email her at liz@deliverchange.com.

