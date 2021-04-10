Office Coach: To focus your thinking, train like an athlete

Another hint: Set a time limit for periods of focused thinking. Start fairly brief, say, 15 minutes, and see how it goes. Have it be long enough that you have to manage some discomfort but short enough that you can achieve some success. This is where the muscle building comes in as you increase the duration of these periods.

Build some structure and discipline around this aspect of your job. Writers often speak of having a time of day when they write, not waiting for inspiration to hit. Approach your deep thinking time in a similar way.

Engage others, as well. Creativity and innovation arise readily from combining ideas and insights from a variety of sources. You may be missing some of the team energy that comes from a very busy setting, so create opportunities to get energy from others. And find good reading material both within and outside your field to trigger thoughts.

Then notice the triggers that lead you to get distracted. It might be when you get stuck on a difficult point. Might it help you to take a walk and let that point percolate rather than switching to another task? Or success may feel hard to define; clarify for yourself (and with your boss) how you will know if you are doing your job well.

Finally, avoid the other end of the spectrum -- analysis paralysis. At some point, your work needs to move from you to some sort of activation, so be sure you are not being drawn to a dysfunctional level of perfection. You are part of an iterative process, so give yourself the freedom to let it unfold.

Liz Reyer is a credentialed coach with more than 20 years of business experience. Her company, Reyer Coaching & Consulting, offers services for organizations of all sizes. Submit questions or comments about this column at www.deliverchange.com/coachscorner or email her at liz@deliverchange.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0