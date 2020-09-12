Office Coach: Striking a balance between action, consensus building

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Q: I like decisive action; I just joined a leadership team that prefers consensus. From my point of view, this style leads to paralysis and missed opportunities. How can I get things moving?

A: Think evolution, not bulldozers, while you build a business case for change.

THE INNER GAME

Look at it from your colleagues’ perspectives: “Here she comes, new to the role and pushing her way through.” Even in a non-consensus-driven organization, you’d likely shut people down and limit your effectiveness. If you don’t buy it, observe some overly charged people in action, and notice the body language. You probably see crossed arms, averted gazes, even pushing away from the table to create distance. Do you get these types of reactions? How do you feel about that? Even though you want action, you probably don’t want that type of personal responses to your style.

Then consider your strong reaction to consensus. Since you’re new to this team, you really haven’t had a chance to see if it’s an effective strategy or not. Consider whether you’re letting prior experiences with other teams have too much influence.