Office Coach: Six months and no offers could mean job search needs a break

Q: I'm discouraged. I was laid off about six months ago along with a lot of others in my company. To make it worse, other companies in my field also let people go. I'm having trouble getting interviews and have not gotten any offers. What should I do?

_Geoff, 38, unemployed

A: Try a "clean slate" approach to moving forward, looking at all aspects of your search _ and how you're managing the rest of your life.

Odds are that you're quite preoccupied with your job search. The first step that I strongly recommend is giving yourself a break. Even one day off will give you a boost. Take a day with an upbeat friend or a spouse/partner doing some cheap, fun, local activities. Just be sure to put your job search off limits as a conversation topic, and if you find yourself thinking about it, gently push it out of your mind for the day.

Then get back to it, examining each of your career and search assumptions. For example, consider the positions you're seeking. Have you assumed that you must find a job just like the one you recently lost? What might your opportunities look like if you broadened your search?