Office Coach: Selling a wide range of execs on your strategic idea

By the way, if you don’t have connections across the company you can consult, this should be a red flag for you. Especially in a role like yours, you can’t afford to be isolated. More on this in a future column.

With your preparation complete, arrange time to speak with each of them as a “fact finding” discussion about the initiative. Your goal is to ensure you understand the benefits they need and the problems they would anticipate. You will be testing your assumptions about their point of view and gaining information.

You will also be able to demonstrate your familiarity with their needs. There’s nothing as reassuring as knowing your interests are being taken into account. This step alone will help build buy in.

Find out what their “must haves” are and the types of compromises they would make, if needed.

Make sure you are considering all of the important stakeholders. There’s nothing like having a forgotten person swoop in; it can wreak havoc on a productive process.

At the same time, don’t err on the side of excessive consensus building. You will never move forward.

It may be hard to get time with them, especially if they are busy with pandemic-related business issues (I guess it does have some effect).