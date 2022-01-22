Office Coach: Recognize your strengths, weaknesses to better develop skills

Q: I keep hearing advice that I should build on my strengths, but it makes more sense to me to fix my weaknesses. What am I missing?

A: Development planning requires prioritization, so determine where you'll get the most for your efforts.

THE INNER GAME: Think of yourself as a whole person, setting aside any sense of strengths vs. weaknesses or good vs. bad. Relax and settle into some time for reflection, taking some deep breaths and letting go of any preconceptions that may limit your thinking.

While in this peaceful state, allow yourself to experience the deeper essence of who you are as a whole person, not the disparate parts or the personas that you employ in day-to-day life. What do you treasure about yourself? What are the gifts that you bring to the world? If you aren't used to thinking this way, it might even be uncomfortable. If you're stuck, imagine that someone who cares about you is offering a description. What does your best friend see?

Next, think about the ways you show up in various settings. What attitudes help you move forward? Do they reflect the inner you in ways you value? If so, consider whether you employ them as fully as you could.