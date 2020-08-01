Office Coach: Overcoming impostor syndrome at work

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Q: While I objectively know I am doing a good job at work, I still have nagging doubts about my competence. I get good feedback and have actually been promoted a few times, but keep wondering what happens when I stop being able to deliver. How can I handle this?

A: Don’t sound so surprised at your promotions! Your objective self knows you’re a high achiever; now focus on deepening that belief.

When have you really known you’re good? Think of any times, no matter how trivial they may seem, when you know you’ve triumphed. Soak that feeling in, remembering it with your mind, your heart and your body.

What’s going on when the doubts kick in? There may be certain settings in which you feel less assured — notice what’s going on, who you’re with and what the dynamic is. You may have certain hot buttons that trigger insecurity, for example, if you have to deal with someone with a domineering or intimidating style, or even a subtle underminer. You may even have it occur when you’re with someone you admire, or who is very accomplished in some way. Perhaps in these circumstances you start putting yourself down in some quiet, internal ways. If so, catch the dynamic as it happens and shut down any negative internal messages that you might be hearing.