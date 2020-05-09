Office Coach: Networking tips for those who really don’t like networking

The first lesson is right there in the title. Networking meetings can — and should — be brief. Twenty minutes is a respectful and energizing amount of time.

Go in organized, using Ballinger’s framework to get you started. There is one aspect that I found particularly valuable for preparing for almost any situation: the five questions. With this approach, you will spend time preparing three questions tailored to the person you are speaking with. Follow this with “can you recommend someone else should I speak with?” and “how can I help you?”

You can prepare this way for any situation. Imagine attending a conference (looking forward to post-COVID days). Know your three questions in case you meet someone from a company you are interested in or who is in a role you’re intrigued by. You will be prepared and will also make a good impression.

This works well for networking with folks within your company, too. If you are having a virtual coffee get-together, it will give you conversation fodder that encourages professional connections to form. It’s good for you and for your company.

Now let’s go back to concerns about reaching out. In the best of times, people like to help others, and it’s flattering to be approached. Sure, some people may not be responsive, but they’re a minority.