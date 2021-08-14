Office Coach: Making the case to counter an offer made to key employee by another company

To the uninformed, this may sound like something anyone just out of college could do. In fact, it requires in-depth industry knowledge, company knowledge, data savvy and storytelling, among other skills.

Now, let's say that this VP is responsible for determining market potential, for example. Explain how each step she takes enables this assessment to be completed in a way that optimizes the accuracy of forecasts.

Then demonstrate the risks that will be incurred if she's no longer providing this information. Find an example of how her work supported a key decision that will, frankly, scare him into realizing the risks of proceeding without her.

On the financial side, provide an analysis of the cost to replace her, including recruitment and training.

Also do a salary analysis. It's an ugly fact that many people who have been around an organization for a while end up underpaid. Realistically, you may have to pay someone as much as she was offered elsewhere without the benefits of retention.