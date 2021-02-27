Office Coach: Make a plan to adjust to a return to work after an extended layoff

Q: After being laid off for several months, I'm going to be starting a new job. This is great news but I'm worried that I won't be in the workday groove after all this time off. How can I best prepare now and adjust when the time comes? At some level I'm going to miss the freedom and flexibility I've had.

-- Sandra, 47, organizational development leader

A: Congratulations on your new role! And kudos for your awareness that preparation will serve you well as you move into your next phase.

What's your day-to-day life right now? Consider the aspects you particularly like and those that may no longer fit when you're working full time.

How much structure have you created? If you have been very loose in managing your time, it will be a bigger adjustment than if you have had a daily schedule that you've kept to, at least somewhat.

Or, you may have created a daily structure that includes, for example, prolonged morning self-care in the form of meditation, exercise or other activities. These needs won't go away, but your approach may need to evolve.

Commuting is also likely to be re-entering your life, unless you are working from home. This also will require planning and takes a bite of time out of each day.