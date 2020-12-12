Office Coach: It's up to you develop new training program. Now what?

Draft a schedule, working backward from launch time to ensure you have time to get the training in place.

Don't settle for lecture style PowerPoint trainings. Look online at tools you can use to create a more dynamic system. Self-directed learning opens up a lot of possibilities for information sharing plus the ability to practice technical skills. Also check on resources available at your company, in case you have tools to develop your training.

Build in efficiencies by reusing materials across multiple purposes. For example, make an introductory video that can set the stage for all trainings. Modularizing your content provides a lot of flexibility.

As you draft your materials, test them with members of your audience to make sure the information is clear and relevant. Use their comments to boost the content, and also solicit feedback on the structure of the training.

We have talked a lot about content; however, you also have to plan the logistics. If you have multiple locations and need to do in person training, find a contact person at each location and start planning for meeting rooms, meals, audio visual and other practicalities well in advance. The more you can delegate this, the better, as it can eat up a lot of time.

Get your invitations out early, even if you can just do a "hold the date." Your attendees will appreciate the ability to plan ahead. And consider what you'll do for those who can't attend, or who are hired after the training. Recording a session for later use can provide a lasting resource and serve as a tangible reminder of your efforts.

Liz Reyer is a credentialed coach with more than 20 years of business experience. Her company, Reyer Coaching & Consulting, offers services for organizations of all sizes. Submit questions or comments about this column at www.deliverchange.com/coachscorner or email her at liz@deliverchange.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0