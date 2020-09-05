Office Coach: If you think your boss is incompetent, time to consider new job

In the case of an ethical issue, determine how far you will go in terms of whistle-blowing and/or leaving the organization. Determine how you will simultaneously take an ethical stand and look out for personal needs.

Consider what you know about this leader. For some in new positions, their initial efforts to make their mark fall short, but they learn from their mistakes. Do you think this could come to pass with him or her? What options do you have to inform him or her about consequences of the direction he is setting?

Within the new environment being created, think about what success looks like. Are there ways you can continue to do work you are proud of and to serve your customers well? It’s a reality that much can be done under the radar, so consider you have additional tools at your disposal.

You also have a quality of life determination to make. Even if you can live with the ethical aspects, what are the broader implications of working in a negative environment?

It’s concerning that you are worried about antagonizing your boss, and I’m wondering whether this is based on an experience you have already had. If so, think about whether there is some form of recourse available to you.