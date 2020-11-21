Office Coach: If you think you have fumbled an office chat, you probably did

Q: Help! I just got out of a conversation in which I know I came off as both pretentious and arrogant. That's not who I am; how do I make up for this gaffe?

-- Lynette, 50, program manager

A: As a matter of fact, that's exactly who you are -- at least a little bit! Own it, understand what is underneath it, and then you can move forward.

You have probably got some embarrassment and shame going on, so start by letting go of that. Be kind to yourself, just as you would a friend who slips up now and then. There are multiple benefits to this. First, if you are typically pretty harsh on people, you will get practice on showing forbearance. Also, if you are busy beating yourself up, you will distract yourself from getting your work done. Finally, and very importantly, you will not be able to truly think through root causes and change your behavior if you are in an emotional cloud.

I have noticed that, often, our less-favorable behavior tends to emerge when we are stressed. In your situation, I'm wondering what types of stress behavior you usually exhibit. My hunch is that a more abrasive and haughty side may tend to show up. If that is the case, consider why this conversation would have triggered it.