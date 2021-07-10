Office Coach: How to stop underselling yourself at work during annual review time

When you write up your self-review, you can use the business perspective and the future-looking perspective to frame your input.

Bring in the voice of your customer. Do you have quotes you could take from thank you e-mails or other feedback from internal or external clients? Use them sparingly, perhaps only alluding to the direct positive feedback you have received, but be ready to share them in more detail.

Use strong, direct language. Avoid passive phrasing, and employ action verbs that communicate your integral role.

Get feedback on your draft from someone who understands your work. In particular, ask them to point out gaps and push you to courageously own the value you bring.

Once your content is complete, get a good polish on it. If you are given a format, make sure that everything is perfect _ no typos or format inconsistencies. This may sound trivial but it sends a message.

If you can create your own format, adopt a layout that you think best represents the value you bring. In fact, you may want to create a one page "Kim's contributions" document to bring to your actual review.