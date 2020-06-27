Office Coach: How to overcome nerves when giving that big presentation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Q: I’m going to be doing my first-ever presentation to some executives, and I’m really nervous. What can I do to keep from blowing it?

A: Remember that they are human, and that they want you to succeed.

The Inner Game

Executives can be intimidating to folks who are newer in the workforce; it’s just in the nature of a hierarchy. Some, in fact, may thrive on that. But in my experience, most people who have risen within organizations are well-meaning and want their junior colleagues to be successful. As you think about your upcoming presentation, keep this point of view in mind if you get nervous.

Also look at your self-perception. It’s telling that you refer to “blowing it.” You won’t be helping yourself if you have negative thoughts running through your head. And it makes me wonder if this is typical for you. If so, it will end up limiting your success and is a good habit to break. Try turning around your phrasing: what can you do to be brilliantly successful?

How much do you know about the people you’ll be presenting to? If you’re familiar with their work styles, their interests and their goals for what they’d like to learn, you’ll be better positioned to meet their needs.