Office Coach: How to lead top-notch meetings at work

If you need to hold time while you develop the agenda, say so and get the agenda out as soon as you can.

Once in the meeting, stick to the agenda. This is where time and people management come in -- and is probably the part that triggers some nerves.

It will help to review the agenda at the start of the meeting and get agreement on the needed outcomes of the gathering.

If you have three topics, make the point that you need to allow time for each.

Further, promise that you are going to be managing the time closely, and stick to it.

You might be afraid that you will make people angry by holding them to the point. In fact, with a senior-level group, they will respect that and will appreciate your skill in managing a group. They don't have time to waste.

That's not to say there isn't skill involved. Think about your meeting exemplars from your past or research meeting management tactics.

Learning smooth ways to get people back on track, curtail overly long explanations, and manage conflict among proponents of differing views will serve you well.