Office Coach: How to keep an audience awake during your next PowerPoint

You can, and even should, be a little silly at this stage. You will have time to dial it back.

But honestly, if you are talking about a competitive threat, wouldn't you rather listen to a voice-over on a powerful image of lions confronting prey in the jungle than see wordy bullets on a page?

Plus, the strength of your image will help cement attendees' recall.

You will also need to communicate supporting data. Again, go for impact.

How often have you seen a full table of numbers on a screen with the two relevant figures circled? Ever ask yourself why all the other clutter was there, distracting from the message?

Instead, think visual. For example, you may want to say "with Option 2, revenue will go from $x million to $xx million." On screen, show just these two figures with an arrow driving up, showing the impact of Option 2. Shout your message!

Worried that people will miss having the details? That is what appendices are for. You can also provide a pre-read that is at a more granular level of detail.

This is a big shift, especially upping your game on the visual side. Spend time watching TED talks.