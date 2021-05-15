Office Coach: How to help out front in a back office role

Finally, focus on the aspects of your job that give you a sense of meaning. Notice when you've gotten the greatest feeling of accomplishment and value, and seek out opportunities to build on this.

The outer game

In addition to reconnecting with the value of your work, focus on ways that you can have more tangible experiences with your clientele.

Depending on your mission, one possibility may be to volunteer within your organization. If you're working for a housing or food support organization, offer to spend some time helping directly. If your organization doesn't provide work time for volunteering, raise it as a possibility _ many companies are sponsoring specific activities or providing time off for volunteering. Then offer to take the lead to develop a program so that other employees will benefit.

Day to day, one of the most valuable things you can do is to bring a positive spirit to your work, helping your colleagues succeed. Making a difference has more to do with how you treat people, the quality you strive for, and your vision for the outcome. Think of the famous story about a bricklayer who says she is "building a cathedral!"