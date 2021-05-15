Office Coach: How to help out front in a back office role

Q: I work for a nonprofit in a fairly mundane role. And while I think our organization helps people, I'm far away from it. I'd like to feel like I'm making a difference (but without changing my role, which fits my professional skills). What should I do?
A: Serve your internal clients and look for ways to connect with your clientele.
The inner game
Your sense of mission will need to be internally generated, and it's often more challenging in a "back office" role, compared to people who are delivering services directly.
Think back to when you took the job. What attracted to you to the organization? It's likely that part of it was the mission. Reflect on your original view as well as your experiences since joining. Assuming that you have not become jaded or cynical, let your current feelings about your organization's contribution give you inspiration.
Create an impact map that shows how your work affects the end client. Every single person in an organization is essential to its success. When you put it down on paper, you might be surprised at how close you actually are. Talk to your boss and teammates about your organization and how your roles serve it. Imagine your organization if your function vanished. Be very specific in your mind about the different approaches that would be needed if your job no longer existed.
Finally, focus on the aspects of your job that give you a sense of meaning. Notice when you've gotten the greatest feeling of accomplishment and value, and seek out opportunities to build on this.
The outer game
In addition to reconnecting with the value of your work, focus on ways that you can have more tangible experiences with your clientele.
Depending on your mission, one possibility may be to volunteer within your organization. If you're working for a housing or food support organization, offer to spend some time helping directly. If your organization doesn't provide work time for volunteering, raise it as a possibility _ many companies are sponsoring specific activities or providing time off for volunteering. Then offer to take the lead to develop a program so that other employees will benefit.
Day to day, one of the most valuable things you can do is to bring a positive spirit to your work, helping your colleagues succeed. Making a difference has more to do with how you treat people, the quality you strive for, and your vision for the outcome. Think of the famous story about a bricklayer who says she is "building a cathedral!"
So look at your interactions. When you're designing a system, are you thinking about the end user _ either inside or outside your organization? Bring empathy to bear so that your work truly addresses the need. Focus on uncovering needs that they may not be aware of, because often the solution someone requests doesn't actually address their need. Then articulate to yourself the value you've brought _ not just to them, but also to the person they were able to help because of you.
The last word
Making a difference can happen in the most minor interactions or most behind-the-scenes role.
Liz Reyer is a credentialed coach with more than 20 years of business experience. Her company, Reyer Coaching & Consulting, offers services for organizations of all sizes. Submit questions or comments about this column at www.deliverchange.com/coachscorner or email her at liz@deliverchange.com.