Office Coach: How to handle the new employee who comes on too strong

Plus, he may be feeling even more uncertain about his new environment or be feeling like a pawn if he was moved without his input. After all, when looking for a job, candidates are also screening their new bosses for fit.

In this case, it's appropriate to include some "getting to know each other" time in your launch plan. Set aside tasks and bureaucracy for an hour for relaxed conversation about your respective backgrounds, values, preferences and styles.

Regardless of the hiring process, you will need him to adapt to the team dynamic. If you expect independence, let him know that. And then be very careful not to enable dependence by answering questions that he should be thinking through on his own.

If this pattern continues, explore directly with him why he isn't taking more initiative. He may have been burned in the past or feel underprepared for this role.

As far as the jokiness goes, ignore it at first. It's probably just nerves. If it persists, a phase-two approach could be, "let's just stay focused," delivered with a smile. Phase three would be to point out directly that there is a time and place for humor that he needs to figure out. My hunch is that you won't need to go that far, though.