Office Coach: How to handle a former boss who still wants to call the shots

It also could be a gateway for her to be even more disruptive, so it needs to be nipped in the bud.

Develop some lines that will shut her down, starting gently and getting more direct if she doesn’t get the point.

Worse, she may be giving advice (which could come across as work direction) to other team members. If she doesn’t have oversight responsibility or isn’t part of the same project, this is directly undermining your authority.

Likewise, she may still be speaking for the team, even informally, with other leaders in your organization. These behaviors need to be discussed with her to ensure that she knows that she’s crossing the line.

To provide a natural forum for this conversation, set up a check-in meeting to talk about how the transition is going. In this meeting, you can discuss expectations that you each had, roles and responsibilities, and challenges.

Start by listening, especially to the challenges she is experiencing, and exploring whether the transition is more difficult than she’d expected. Ask clarifying questions that will help you understand her intent and hopes for the future.

Then lay out clearly the behaviors that have had a negative impact on you.