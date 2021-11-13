Office Coach: How to handle a co-worker who always makes you wait

If you get to her desk and she is not there? Leave a note. You really do not have to choose to wait.

_ If she is not ready? Have a document with you to read while she fiddles around, and ask her to let you know when she's good to go.

_ If she is enjoying her lunch while you wait? Have a plan for something you can explain to her so that she can chew while you talk. Hopefully she will be able to multi-task.

Try suggesting that meetings be held at your desk. This may feel awkward if she has a higher position in the corporate hierarchy. It will send a point, though, if you point out that it's a better use of time since she is so often running late. You can soften it with the "I know you have so much on your plate" line.

Also consider how often you actually work with her. If it is only occasionally, prepare yourself with tactics like those above and then let it go as best you can.

If she is a regular partner, consider a conversation to clear the air. Choose a time when you are not annoyed with her, and then use "I statements" to share your experiences. These help minimize defensiveness by keeping the focus on you rather than sounding like finger-pointing or an attack.