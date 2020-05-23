Office Coach: How to handle a boss who won’t delegate until the last minute

Then use these meetings to ask for ways the team can take portions of the work to ease her burden.

Talk to her about ways you can be more effective. She may be trying to cover meetings herself in a misguided effort to protect your time. Try making the case for the value of being in the start of a project. The benefits are myriad — you understand the needs, can ask questions, and others will be able to contact you if needed.

There’s also the possibility that she’s a control freak. She may be trying to hold onto everything simply because she’s uncomfortable with the possibility that someone else may have a different way of doing something.

In that case, offer to follow her guidance and introduce ideas for different ways in advance to build her comfort.

Have you and your co-workers talked about this? If not, consider bringing it up in a neutral way just to get a sense of how others are feeling. Don’t vent, there could be a risk that it’d get back to her in an unfavorable way.

Also consider the possibility that you work for an “information is power” type. This is not a win in the boss lottery, but it certainly happens.