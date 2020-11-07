Office Coach: How to get detail-obsessed employee to see big picture

As his boss, it's appropriate to set goals and growth directions. However, you also need him to buy in and help create a plan. Spend some time preparing to raise this by considering specific examples of his work style and times when his style has had limitations. Also consider gathering feedback from others, using a 360 approach. Be sure to protect people's confidentiality by only discussing overall results with him.

Once he's on board, give him the lead on developing specific growth directions. For example, he may want to focus on being more strategic. Help him identify concrete actions so that this isn't just wishful thinking. In this example, you might suggest he map out situations visually from macro to micro so he can see where his initial inclinations take him.

After plotting out options for action, work with him to determine which would be most effective so that he can prioritize. Then determine likely road blocks and brainstorm ways to mitigate them.

As he focuses on this growth area, build in acknowledgment, both from you and, importantly, from himself. This is essential for maintaining momentum for change.

What if he is unwilling to take this seriously? That's where being the boss kicks in. You may determine that some desirable tasks are no longer a fit or establish other consequences. This is not to be punitive _ but it's your responsibility to also ensure that the team's and company's needs are met.

Liz Reyer is a credentialed coach with more than 20 years of business experience. Her company, Reyer Coaching & Consulting, offers services for organizations of all sizes. Submit questions or comments about this column at www.deliverchange.com/coachscorner or email her at liz@deliverchange.com.

