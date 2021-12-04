Office Coach: How to get detail-obsessed employee to see big picture

Q: I manage someone who sweats every detail, whether it is in his scope or not. He gets controlling of other people and can't step back to see the big picture. He would be more effective if he let up a bit; what can I do to help?

-- Roger, 42, sales director

A: This is likely a combination of innate predisposition reinforced by perceived successes. The key will be to help him see how expanding his style could help him achieve even greater success.

If you are familiar with Myers-Briggs or other personality assessments, you will know that people vary in terms of their learning style and approach to information. For example, people with a "Sensing" approach tend to be more fact and detail oriented, while those with an "Intuition" orientation lean toward the big picture first.

Neither style is right or wrong, good or bad. However, the difference can lead to stress, as people with different types can tend to approach things in very different ways.