Office Coach: How to gauge if there's too much family in a family-owned business

Q: I've been invited to join the leadership team of a second-generation family-owned business. They have made it through the transition from the founder, but don't have a great track record with bringing in nonfamily leaders. What can we do to make this work?

-- Jan, 40, chief financial officer

A: It takes a different level of communication to navigate this type of situation.

Before you accept this offer, think through your expectations for your role. In a dysfunctional transition, there are a number of dynamics that can be at play.

For example, the nonfamily leaders can end up being second tier in terms of authority. Assuming that this would not be acceptable, what would be the red flags? They could relate to being excluded from discussions, left off communications, or having your decisions second guessed.

You could get caught in the middle. It's hard to be an effective leader if your colleagues are working through family dynamics that have nothing to do with work.

Or, you could just end up being the perpetual outsider.

Were any of these factors responsible for past failures for nonfamily leaders at this firm?