Office Coach: How to fix a broken team when you are not in charge

If the situation is less dire but you can see it coming, you've got more slack to get structures in place.

In that case, be actively involved in assessing needed steps and designing a good structure to support ongoing success. Remember to hold the line on not taking on ownership of tasks outside your domain.

Success will depend on your colleagues' ability -- and willingness -- to step up.

Approach the situation assuming good intent. Most people are trying to do their best, and even if they fall consistently short, it's generally not due to ill intent.

This still leaves the problem of impact. But if you can diagnose the reasons for their failures, you'll reach a faster solution.

Some possibilities include:

-- They don't know what to do. Help them figure it out, perhaps having joint-work sessions rather than sending them off to work independently, which clearly has not worked.

-- They have other legitimate priorities that keep taking precedence. If this is putting your company at risk, they should clarify the project's needs with their boss. And if they don't, you may need to.