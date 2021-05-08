Office Coach: How to cope with the little losses when things are mostly fine

Q: I've lost several sales lately, and I'm feeling a bit dejected. Big picture, things are OK, so what can I do to keep my spirits up?

A: Maintain your perspective as you look for ways to turn around your outcomes.

The inner game

For any given opportunity, there are many things outside of one's control. The trick to turning around your current pattern is to determine which elements you could, in fact, influence if you just thought about them in a different way. Use your recent experiences _ both positive and negative _ to deepen your understanding of your sales process.

Look at the reasons you didn't get certain pieces of business. There may be a surface reason, and then other, deeper reasons. For example, a customer may say your price was too high. Yet they may have selected a different company at a similar price. The real reason could be related to value, to the service experience they've been promised, or even to their comfort with the people on your sales team.

Once you've analyzed the reasons for your wins and losses, identify anything you'd do differently. Turning these experiences into a learning laboratory will help you gain a sense of victory rather than failure.