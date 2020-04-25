Office Coach: Getting your far-flung team to adjust to work amid the virus

Now imagine these applied to our lives within the pandemic. Some days we may be just struggling to get by, coping with loss of appetite or inability to sleep. Other days we may shine, seeing life’s potential, developing new skills and able to be really present for others.

We don’t remain at one level. Rather, this framework offers a new level of insight as well as ideas on actions that support people regardless of the level they’re at.

To apply this as a leader, have a look at the framework Dr. Nathalie Martinek provides. You can find it here: hdrnathaliemartinek.com/gettinghelp. In one example, if a person is at Level 2, safety, self-soothing behaviors and boundary setting will be best. If they are at Level 3, connection, community, empathy and humor may be available to them.

Simply sharing this with your team and discussing how everyone will be moving among these levels may be enough to help people feel supported. You may even find yourselves using the levels as a common language, as in, “Heads up, folks, it’s a Level 1 day!”

Moreover, it will give you the ability to assess where people are on a given day and offer the appropriate type of support. Look for subtle ways to connect the dots; the last thing you want as their boss is to violate their privacy.

The key is connecting as humans all facing the same challenge. Let it be uniting. When people are under stress, their instinctive response may be to withdraw or lash out. By understanding this and speaking to their real needs, you will build trust that transcends the situation.

Liz Reyer is a credentialed coach with more than 20 years of business experience. Her company, Reyer Coaching & Consulting, offers services for organizations of all sizes. Submit questions or comments about this column at www.deliverchange.com/coachscorner or email her at liz@deliverchange.com.

