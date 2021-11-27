Office Coach: Find authentic ways to grow as a leader

Q: My employee reviews indicate I'm seen as an impersonal, directive leader, and I worry about team morale. I'm trying to relate better to my employees, but am not sure how to approach change.

-- Nate, 54, vice president of operations

A: Grow as a leader in ways that are authentic for you, even if they feel awkward at first.

The last thing you want is to go from impersonal to phony. As you approach your path for change, base it on a vision of leadership that rings true for you.

This vision needs to come from inside. However, you can develop it by reflecting on other models of leadership you've admired in the past.

You could think how a former boss or colleague approached leadership, or think of someone from a movie, a book or a historical person. Notice the characteristics you particularly value, and then focus on those that feel plausible for you.

Also align this with the behaviors that are creating the most friction.

You may not have received feedback that is detailed enough to act on, as reviews can be somewhat superficial. Seek additional information from your boss, or talk to trusted peers to help go deeper into your less desirable behaviors