Office Coach: Envision a positive future to build up confidence

_How realistic is it? Let's say you worry you won't fit in because of your age. First of all, you don't know that your age will be unusual, so you're just making predictions. Also, you're all drawn to the same field, so shared interests may well trump any age differences. So your concerns may not be realistic at all.

_What's the worst thing that could happen? If these concerns are realistic, worst case, you might not have an enjoyable social experience, but there is no reason why you still can't succeed in your new profession.

_What can you do about it? Since you can't change your age, accept yourself as you are _ this will increase your chances of building rewarding relationships and will make you happier.

The outer game: Develop an outer game plan so that you're ready to start school. Include plenty of self-care, such as a personal energy management strategy that suits your temperament _ if you're more introverted, have plenty of opportunities to recharge.

Put as many support systems in place in advance as possible. For example, if some courses are likely to be especially difficult, look into getting a tutor before you get in over your head.