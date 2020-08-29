Office Coach: Energy lacking on the job? Time to diversify your lifestyle

If you have a more physical job or travel a lot, figure out the actions that will help you stay strong.

And by all means, if you think there may be illness at play, get to a doctor to have it checked out.

Then consider preventive steps on the physical side. Regular activity, even something mild like walking, can help build and maintain energy. More strenuous options, like a sport of some kind, may also suit you and give you a physical and emotional boost.

A moderate and balanced diet also helps a lot. Pay attention to how different foods make you feel, then form a habit of eating things that are energizing and cutting back on those that make you drag (even if you like them). Also cultivate a healthy sleep routine.

On to the emotional fatigue. While physical well-being will help your state of mind, there are many other steps to consider.

Take a 360-degree view of your life, reflecting on your spiritual, social, intellectual, relational and physical health.

Compare where you’d like to be with your current state, and use that to find a few changes you could make that would perk you up.