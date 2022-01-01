Office Coach: Determining the barriers to change in your company

Are you resourcing the new program appropriately?

Too often, projects land on the desk of the busiest people. Making it worse, they don't have other responsibilities taken off their plate. This virtually ensures that the project won't succeed as well as it could. Instead of creating an environment where special assignments become a burden, offer them as a reward and growth opportunity _ minus the 80-hour week.

Are you tapping into your company's collective knowledge?

If you talk to the people who are currently doing the work and give them a chance to contribute, you automatically build buy-in. It's now their program. The best part is, you'll likely have a far better outcome because of the insights and information they share.

Are you expecting the best of people?

Do you expect them to be open to change and willing to give the new approach a fair shot? Some people may be trying, but are truly afraid for their job security or their ability to do their work in a new way. Assume the best of them and give them support. Most of these people will rise to your vision for them.

Are you enforcing your expectations?