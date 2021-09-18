Office Coach: Dealing with an obnoxious boss takes some assessment

So, what can you do about it?

Create a kindness buffer. It's rational to put up walls against people who are negative to you, however, it can feed a dysfunctional dynamic. So, try countering his brush offs or attacks with a kind but deflecting approach _ think tai chi. This also models the type of behavior you'd like from him, and if you can spread this to others on the team, it might turn out to be contagious!

If he is abrupt but not vindictive, you could try direct feedback. How do you think he'd react to, "I appreciate that you have valuable feedback on my performance, but I shut down when you raise your voice and it's hard to really take it in."

If he's a bully -- really a bully -- then it becomes an HR issue. You (and your co-workers) do not have to put up with that, and you should document should it escalate.

Outside of interactions with your boss, fortify yourself on other fronts in order to cope with him.

Keeping kindness as a theme, let it become your practice. Find easy opportunities to bring humanity to your contacts with people: making eye contact and thanking the barista, letting another driver merge with a smile and a wave, or getting the door for someone with their hands full. The act of being kind will help fill your tank.