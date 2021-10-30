Office Coach: Cross-functional project a solid test of leadership

Q: I have been given responsibility for a challenging cross-functional project that is a bit of stretch for me. The problem is, I don't feel like my team is supporting me and is undermining my authority by arguing against my point of view. The executive team is counting on me; how should I handle this? Erin, 48, actuary

A: What is the role of a team?

In the case of a group of less senior people reporting to you, it may imply a hierarchy. In that case, you may have a more unambiguous expectation of decisionmaking. With a cross-functional project, especially an important one that may have more experienced people involved, your best role is a "leader among equals." In either case, though, you shouldn't be mistaking differences of opinion for undermining your authority.

This is an excellent opportunity for you to think through your leadership style and consider ways that you can grow. In particular, think about the areas of adaptability and communication.

How flexible are you in adapting to different viewpoints and changing needs? If you tend to be "cut and dried" in how you see the world, this role will be a stretch in more than just business content. The benefit of a cross-functional team is that you get a wide range of perspectives.