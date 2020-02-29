Office Coach: Congratulations on realizing you’re a control freak. Here's how to fix it

Q: I’ve gotten feedback that I withhold information, second-guess people, and don’t delegate enough. I’ve figured out that it’s driven by lack of trust, but I don’t know what to do about it. Incidentally, this only is happening at work; I’m fine with friends and family.

—Phillip, 50, vice president, operations

A: Your first step into self-awareness will serve you well as you seek to address your lack of trust. Let’s take it a bit further.

Is this a new issue? If you’ve been more trusting with co-workers in the past, consider what has changed.

One likely scenario is that your confidence in others has diminished as you’ve moved up in the organization. It makes sense; your success has been founded on your individual contributions. You may well have internalized the messages that your way is the best way and that others won’t do things as well as you.

Since this is not a conscious belief, it’ll be challenging to uproot. Take time to reflect on your career and the steps that have led you to your current role.

In particular, consider your interactions with peers and those up and down the hierarchy each step of the way. Have they changed?