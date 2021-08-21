Office Coach: Building common ground with colleagues

At the same time, you can't depend on being able to influence her, so it's important to also find other channels. If you (or others) are sharing your good ideas only with her, how about broadening your communication web? Share solutions to business problems more broadly, including with other influential people at your company.

Likewise, find other sources for the information you need. In any given situation, who are the people who are in the know? For example, you may need information from Finance that typically goes through her. Cultivate the direct connections you need so that you're either positioned to get the information officially, or at least have a reliable back channel.

As you broaden your relationships, think longer term. You'll be more effective in the company if you know more people.

There's one more consideration to keep in mind. While your colleague may be pleasant, is she trustworthy? There is a possibility that her info-blocking is just cluelessness. However, there's also a chance that she will be resistant to your best efforts. Especially if you're proactively developing other relationships, she may find this threatening. That doesn't mean you shouldn't proceed. However, you'll want to keep your eyes open so that you don't get blindsided.

Finally, choose your battles. Go for visibility for your ideas in a situation where it can really matter for both you and your company. Hint: If you maximize value to the company, it'll reflect well on you. Same thing with trying to get information. Your situation is a marathon, so treating it like a sprint could stress you out more and could also create resistance in your colleague.

Liz Reyer is a credentialed coach with more than 20 years of business experience. Her company, Reyer Coaching & Consulting, offers services for organizations of all sizes. Submit questions or comments about this column at www.deliverchange.com/coachscorner or email her at liz@deliverchange.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0