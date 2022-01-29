Office Coach: Be open with boss when higher-ups come calling

QUESTION: My boss' boss asked me some questions about the business that made me uncomfortable, but I answered him. Now my boss is upset with me. How should I have handled it, and what should I do now to get back in his good graces?

ANSWER: It's tough when you get caught in the middle. Your management shouldn't put you there, but since they have, ask them to help you get out.

Get yourself feeling solid for starters. Anxiety could make you defensive or timid, so do a reality check. Consider your work skills and performance, and the strengths you bring to your job. One misstep _ if it was one _ is not a catastrophe.

Now, reflect on the situation. Why did the boss' boss come to you? It's one thing if he sought you out intentionally, and another if you just happened to be the closest person to ask. One challenge of being the boss is that it can be hard to find people who will tell you the unvarnished truth, so he may have been scouting for new perspectives.

Take a look at how you answered his questions. Did you stick to the facts or dramatize them? Once you were out of the moment, did you wish you had said something different? Think more generally about your skill in handling awkward situations. You might not know, so ask others around you for feedback.

Finally, think more deeply about your boss' response. In what way is he upset with you? He may have the impression that you proactively sought out his boss, or may think you said the wrong thing. How do you feel about his reaction?

You can't do much about the past except to learn from it and prepare for the future. To do this, you'll need to talk with your boss.

Don't try to have this conversation on the fly. Instead, ask for a time to have coffee to talk about it. Then do your planning to be sure you know what you want to achieve.

First of all, get on the same page about what happened. He may be feeling that he can't trust you. Being candid about how the conversation unfolded should ease that, and it will show that you don't have anything to hide.

Then discuss how he would have preferred for you to handle this. Perhaps he'd like you to refer these questions to him. This may not always be feasible, so the next step may be just to give him a heads-up if his boss comes to you again. It'll be up to him to talk with his boss about getting you out of the middle.

There is a chance that you will get the message that it isn't OK to be honest with management about day-to-day operations in your workplace. Then you need to think about whether it's the right place for you.

Get yourself out of the middle by openly, but tactfully, discussing the situation with your boss and getting his help for the future.

