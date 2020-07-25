Office Coach: Be blunt and direct to help newcomer

THE OUTER GAME: Let’s assume that you’re starting from scratch in trying to get through to him. If you’re not doing regular one-on-one meetings with him, it’s definitely time to start. Regular conversations about your expectations are essential in order to accomplish the changes you’re seeking.

Speaking of expectations, if you haven’t developed specific performance objectives, those need to be defined.

You may encounter some resistance. If so, think about it from his perspective. This behavior may mask insecurity; if he has always been one of the smartest people in the room, it can be hard to be just starting out. You need to call him on that, but in a supportive way.

If his behavior has resulted in errors, inefficiencies or other negative outcomes, be clear about it. Try, “You did this; this was the result; these are the implications.” Sometimes it’s necessary to be really direct — “These errors could have cost the company thousands of dollars if the job had gone to print … ”

Arrange for a mentor; a knowledgeable person who isn’t in direct authority can be very helpful. If you don’t get through to him? Let him know the implications if he can’t adapt; he might not be in the right company and need to look elsewhere. If he wants to be there, that should get his attention.

THE LAST WORD: Some new professionals need strong leadership in order to reach their potential; this is your opportunity to help him on his path.

Liz Reyer is a credentialed coach with more than 20 years of business experience. Her company, Reyer Coaching & Consulting, offers services for organizations of all sizes. Submit questions or comments about this column at www.deliverchange.com/coachscorner or email her at liz@deliverchange.com.

