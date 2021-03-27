Office Coach: After a private office, working in a cubicle may require ground rules

If you decide that a team meeting would be helpful, consult with your boss to be sure that he or she agrees. Be clear on what you'd like to accomplish and set a positive tone.

Then take a step back. Is this really just a minor glitch between two of you? If so, maybe you're best served by having a one-on-one chat with your co-worker. Make it casual, and make it about you, not her. Try something like, "It's hard for me to focus sometimes ..." as a lead in. Then ask her if she has ideas.

Think of more structural solutions, too. For some people, being in the middle of the action is great, and for others, it's a trial. Look around to see if there is a different seating location that may be suitable. Again, it's not about others; it's about you and your unique needs.

Sometimes a break is all you need. Many offices have telephone rooms or other small work spaces. Even working from the cafeteria can give some respite. Or explore whether you can regularly schedule work-from-home days, especially if you have a task that requires extra concentration.

Finally, keep the positives of your new setting in mind. For example, being in the middle of things facilitates sharing information, especially informally. Think about how much less informed you'd be if you weren't hearing the office chat. It also fosters relationship-building, creating a day-to-day intimacy that can really help when work is difficult.

Liz Reyer is a credentialed coach with more than 20 years of business experience. Her company, Reyer Coaching & Consulting, offers services for organizations of all sizes. Submit questions or comments about this column at www.deliverchange.com/coachscorner or email her at liz@deliverchange.com.

