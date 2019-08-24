The players
51, Cameron Jurgens, 6-3, 285, rfr.
52, AJ Forbes, 6-4, 310, rfr.
53, Riley Moses, 6-2, 305, fr.
54, Bryce Benhart, 6-9, 305, fr.
56, Collin Schefke, 6-3, 290, rfr.
56, Boe Wilson, 6-3, 300, jr.
57, Ethan Piper, 6-4, 300, fr.
58, Joshua Wegener, 6-2, 310, jr.
59, Ian Boerkircher, 6-6, 260, rfr.
61, Mitchell Balenger, 6-2, 305, rfr.
62, Nick Vikra, 6-6, 255, sr.
65, Christian Gaylord, 6-6, 310, sr.
66, Hunter Miller, 6-4, 320, so.
67, Garrett Nuss, 6-5, 240, fr.
68, Will Farniok, 6-3, 295, rfr.
70, Matt Sichterman, 6-4, 315, so.
71, Matt Farniok, 6-6, 335, jr.
72, Matthew Anderson, 6-6, 255, fr.
73, Broc Bando, 6-5, 310, so.
74, Brant Banks, 6-7, 300, fr.
75, Trent Hixson, 6-4, 310, so.
76, Brenden Jaimes, 6-6, 300, jr.
77, Michael Lynn, 6-6, 290, fr.
78, Jimmy Fritzche, 6-7, 275, fr.
79, Noah Stafursky, 6-3, 330, fr.
Second-to-none: Brenden Jaimes
It seems like yesterday that Jaimes stepped in on an injury-ravaged offensive line on what was soon to be a lost 2017 season and became just the fifth true freshman to start up front in Nebraska history. At that point, he was (maybe) 270 pounds, but he started NU’s final nine games and held his own. Now, he’s got 21 games of experience, he’s a solid 300 pounds and his next challenge is to show that he can be among the best in a conference known for producing pros. The Austin, Texas, native is a cornerstone-type player for Greg Austin and company. The best part: He’s just a junior in a group that the Huskers feel better and better about and one in which every starter in 2019 is likely to be an underclassman. Jaimes got thrown into the fire early in his career and he’s barely come off the field since. That’s an accomplishment in its own right. Now let’s see what’s in store for Year 3.
Two things to watch
1. Man in the middle? The biggest question for months up front is who NU’s starting center will be. Cam Jurgens has to get fully healthy before he’s an option, but will that be sooner or later? Will Farniok is the most logical option after Jurgens, especially if he can hold up physically.
2. A surprise? With so many candidates — Austin said he thinks he’s got 12 guys he can trust in some role or another — might somebody surprise? Can a Broc Bando or a Christian Gaylord contribute? Can a freshman such as Bryce Benhart or Ethan Piper make a run up the depth chart?