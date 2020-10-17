Oct. 31 vs. Wisconsin

9 stars. Wisconsin was in the Rose Bowl last season, and has been a road block for Nebraska since the Huskers joined the Big Ten. The Badgers may not quite have the star power they normally do, but this is still the team to beat in the Big Ten West.

This could be regarded as the most critical game on Nebraska's schedule, as the Huskers are in position to pick up a significant energy boost by finally beating the Badgers, who have won eight of the past nine in the series, including seven in a row. That's sort of pathetic for NU if you think about it. But UW likely will be without starting quarterback Jack Coan (foot), on whom the Badgers were counting to bring along some young players at the skill positions. Wisconsin's strength should be its defense, as the offense incurred significant personnel losses from last season's roster -- most notably running back Jonathan Taylor. Husker defenders far too often were chasing after him the past three seasons. Of course, they weren't the only ones. Bottom line, NU needs to avoid an 0-2 start heading into a tough game at Northwestern.