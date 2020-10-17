Oct. 24 at Ohio State

Ratings power

10 stars. What else could it be? The Buckeyes are one of the best teams in the nation. They've carried the flag for the Big Ten for years, with rosters full of the best players in the league. It's the first game of the conference season, between two national brands who fought together to make football happen.

Sneak peek

You know exactly how the national narrative will go: "Well, Nebraska, you wanted to play so badly, let's see what you have." Husker fans will brace for another beating -- something along the lines of last year's 48-7 loss to the Buckeyes in Lincoln — but hope for something along the lines of NU's five-point loss to OSU in 2018. Ohio State will be intent on making a strong statement out of the gate, as the Buckeyes also wanted badly to play this season because they feel they are a legitimate contender to win all the marbles. But they return only three members of last year's defense. Nebraska's best hope is play keep-away from Ohio State's explosive offense, led by junior Justin Fields.

Plot twist