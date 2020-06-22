NYC takes 'biggest step' in reopening after virus crisis

At Macy's famous flagship store, Tammi Marilus was in line when doors opened at 11 a.m.

Shoppers have to wear masks. Workers must undergo temperature checks. Makeup testing is temporarily banned, and clothes left in fitting rooms won’t go back on the rack for 24 hours.

Still, with the store reopening, "it feels like it’s coming back to normal, even though we all know it isn’t over yet,” said Marilus, 42, who brought hand sanitizer with her and was pleased to see workers disinfecting counters.

“We have to live our lives. We have to take risks,” said Marilus.

But some New Yorkers are apprehensive.

Alex Michaels may return soon to a retail job. He agrees it’s important to revive the economy, but he worries about potential coronavirus exposure from working with the public, even with new safety measures.

“Something’s got to give. I get that,” said Michaels, 30, but there could be “a high price to pay.”

Eve Gonzalez, who's not yet back at her food-industry job, feels it’s too soon to relax restrictions.

“I’m dying to go out, but people’s health is more important,” said Gonzalez, 27.